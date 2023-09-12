Scooter Braun Shares Cryptic Quote About His ‘New Life’ After Losing Clients

Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Scooter Braun, 42, appeared to hint at the major changes going on in his career with a cryptic quote that he shared to Instagram on Sept. 11. The famous music manager posted several lines from author Brianna Wiest‘s book, “The Mountain Is You,” that seem to reference Scooter being dropped by some of his biggest clients like Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande. “Your new life is going to cost you your old one,” the quote reads. “It’s going to cost you your comfort zone and your sense of direction. It’s going to cost you your relationships and friends. It’s going to cost you being liked and understood. It doesn’t matter.”

“The people who are meant for you are going to meet you on the other side,” the quote continues. “You’re going to build a new comfort zone around the things that actually move you forward. Instead of being liked, you’re going to be loved. Instead of being understood, you’re going to be seen. All you’re going to lose is what was built for a person you no longer are.” In his caption, Scooter thanked Brianna for the “perfect words” that are from her book. Scooter’s followers said they could also relate to the quote and thanked Scooter for sharing it.

Scooter has been in the headlines the past few weeks as reports claim that some of his top clients — including Demi, Ariana, Idina Menzel, and Carly Rae Jepsen — have left the SB Projects head. There was even a claim that Justin Bieber was parting ways with Scooter after 15 years of working together, though this was denied. However, a People report said that the pair “haven’t spoken in nearly a year” and that Scooter isn’t involved in Justin’s next album.

There’s been a lot of confusion about what exactly is going on with Scooter and his company. Sources have shared conflicting reports of what’s going down, with one telling Variety that Scooter was “imploding” and that “it’s a different world since the pandemic. You just can’t be an a**hole like that anymore.” But another source mentioned that “the real story” is just that Scooter is leaving management. Amidst the speculation, reps for Carly Rae Jepsen, Asher Roth, and Babyjake all confirmed that he’s no longer working with them to The Associated Press.

Scooter has stayed silent about his potential career shift, aside from a brief remark that he made on Twitter. “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,” he sarcastically tweeted out to his followers on August 22. Some of Scooter’s biggest critics, including the majority of Taylor Swift fans, have been celebrating his rumored downfall on social media. However, nothing’s been confirmed yet about what’s going on with Scooter and his job.