Justin Timberlake Walks to Golf Lessons in NYC After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake didn’t need a car to stroll through New York City while on his way to golf lessons. According to photos published by Page Six on Thursday, June 27, the 43-year-old pop star was spotted in the Big Apple wearing a blue baseball cap, a graphic T-shirt and sunglasses. Earlier this week, Justin performed at Madison Square Garden as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The NSYNC band member’s latest outing comes less than two weeks after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated by the Sag Harbor Police Department in Long Island, New York. Justin was pulled over for not stopping at a stop sign and for allegedly not staying in his lane while driving. The arresting officer — who reportedly did not recognize the pop star at first glance — claimed Justin’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and “he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Justin was subsequently taken into police custody and was released hours later. He is expected to appear in court in July. His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., provided a statement to Hollywood Life about the ordeal.

“I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office,” the attorney said. “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations.”

Days after the arrest, the “Mirrors” crooner seemingly addressed the situation while performing in Chicago. However, he did not directly discuss the arrest.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it’s been a tough week,” he told the crowd. “But you’re here. I’m here … I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

Adding that his Forget Tomorrow World Tour “is just something that keeps watching over me,” Justin pointed out that he and his fans “have grown up together.”

“So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man,'” the “Bye, Bye, Bye” hitmaker began. “I want each and every one of you to know I’ve grown up with you.”