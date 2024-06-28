 Justin Timberlake Walks to Golf Lessons in NYC After DWI Arrest – Hollywood Life

Justin Timberlake Walks to Golf Lessons in NYC After DWI Arrest

JT was spotted out and about in the Big Apple one week after he was arrested for DWI in Long Island.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 28, 2024 12:38PM EDT
Justin Timberlake leaning against a purple wall
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were out for dinner at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills where they met with producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn. Pictured: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel walk hand in hand after attending the SZA concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Pictured: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, Santa Monica, United States - 08 Oct 2022
Image Credit: Getty Images

Justin Timberlake didn’t need a car to stroll through New York City while on his way to golf lessons. According to photos published by Page Six on Thursday, June 27, the 43-year-old pop star was spotted in the Big Apple wearing a blue baseball cap, a graphic T-shirt and sunglasses. Earlier this week, Justin performed at Madison Square Garden as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The NSYNC band member’s latest outing comes less than two weeks after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated by the Sag Harbor Police Department in Long Island, New York. Justin was pulled over for not stopping at a stop sign and for allegedly not staying in his lane while driving. The arresting officer — who reportedly did not recognize the pop star at first glance — claimed Justin’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and “he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Justin was subsequently taken into police custody and was released hours later. He is expected to appear in court in July. His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., provided a statement to Hollywood Life about the ordeal.

Justin Timberlake's mugshot for DWI arrest
Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images

“I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office,”  the attorney said. “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations.”

Days after the arrest, the “Mirrors” crooner seemingly addressed the situation while performing in Chicago. However, he did not directly discuss the arrest.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it’s been a tough week,” he told the crowd. “But you’re here. I’m here … I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

Adding that his Forget Tomorrow World Tour “is just something that keeps watching over me,” Justin pointed out that he and his fans “have grown up together.”

“So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man,'” the “Bye, Bye, Bye” hitmaker began. “I want each and every one of you to know I’ve grown up with you.”

ad