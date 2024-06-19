Justin Timberlake’s Lawyer Responds to DWI Charges in New Statement

View gallery Image Credit: Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake‘s lawyer is prepared to “vigorously” defend the pop star in court. In a statement obtained by Hollywood Life from Edward Burke Jr. on Wednesday, June 19, the attorney noted, “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

Burke added in his statement, “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations.”

On Tuesday, June 18, the 43-year-old NSYNC member was pulled over by a police officer while driving in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York. According to the criminal complaint obtained by CNN, Timberlake allegedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and allegedly wasn’t driving in his lane while behind the wheel of a 2025 BMW.

The arresting officer alleged that Justin’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy,” and “he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.” Additionally, the Everything I Thought It Was artist refused to take a Breathalyzer test three times, per the complaint by the arresting officer. He was then charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two traffic violations.

He also reportedly informed the officer, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.”

According to a statement from Burke obtained by Us Weekly, the lawyer noted, “The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test. Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.”

Timberlake was subsequently arrested at around 12:30 a.m. and was processed at the Sag Harbor Police Department. Hours later, he was released from police custody.

The Sag Harbor Police Department did not immediately respond to Hollywood Life‘s request for comment.

Timberlake’s arrest took place amid his Forget Tomorrow world tour. He is scheduled to perform in Chicago later this week and is expected to return to New York later this month to take the stage at Madison Square Garden.

After Timberlake was released from police custody, his wife, Jessica Biel, was spotted filming her upcoming Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in Manhattan.

Neither Biel nor Timberlake has publicly commented on his arrest.