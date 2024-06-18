Justin Timberlake Reportedly Told Cops He Had ‘One Martini’ Before DWI Arrest

More details surrounding Justin Timberlake‘s DWI arrest have come to light. According to several outlets, the 43-year-old NSYNC band member informed police officers that he had one drink before he got in his car the night of Monday, June 17, while out in the Hamptons in Long Island, New York.

Per the criminal complaint obtained by The New York Post and Page Six, Timberlake allegedly refused to take a Breathalyzer test three times when approached by an officer. The complaint read that Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

The arresting officer also reported that the “Cry Me a River” hitmaker gave “oral admission,” telling the cop, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.”

Timberlake was subsequently arrested at around 12:30 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, June 18, and transported to Sag Harbor Police Headquarters for processing. Additionally, the pop super star was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and for two traffic violations, which were failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to remain in his lane while driving.

The Sag Harbor Police Department did not immediately respond to Hollywood Life‘s request for comment.

Later on Tuesday, Timberlake was photographed leaving the Sag Harbor Police Department upon his release. He is reportedly not expected back in court until some time in July.

The “Mirrors” crooner’s arrest comes amid his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He is scheduled to perform in Chicago later this week and is expected to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week. He has not publicly addressed the arrest.

Last weekend, Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day by sharing an Instagram post of him and his children, Silas and Phineas, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel. In his caption, Timberlake called his kids the “two greatest gifts.”

“I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” he wrote. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”