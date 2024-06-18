Justin Timberlake Reportedly Arrested in New York for DWI

Image Credit: Getty Images

Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to multiple outlets, the 43-year-old pop star was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and was taken into police custody on Monday, June 17.

Court officials told NBC News on Tuesday, June 18, that Timberlake will face a DWI charge. He was still in custody that morning, the Sag Harbor Village Police noted. The “Mirrors” crooner is reportedly expected to appear in court for arraignment later in the day.

Timberlake is currently on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour and is scheduled to perform in Chicago later this week and at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week. He has not publicly commented on the arrest.

Last weekend, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, gave her husband a shout-out on Father’s Day via social media, calling the “Sexyback” hitmaker her “rock.” The spouses share children Silas and Phineas together.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK,” the 42-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post, which included candid at-home snapshots of Justin with their kids. “The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”

Timberlake followed up in his own Instagram post, calling his and Biel’s two kids his “greatest gifts.”

“I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” Timberlake wrote alongside photos of his with his children. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way.”

Further details surrounding Timberlake’s recent arrest are still unclear.