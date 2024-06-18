Justin Timberlake Released From Police Custody After DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake has been released from police custody following his DWI arrest. The 43-year-old “Cry Me a River” artist was photographed leaving the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court in Long Island, New York, on Tuesday, June 18, hours after he was taken into police custody.

According to photos published by PEOPLE, Timberlake was wearing a graphic T-shirt, a black sweatshirt, sunglasses and a matching baseball cap as he walked out of the building. Earlier that day, he had appeared in court for his arraignment, according to multiple outlets.

On Monday, June 17, Timberlake was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. The Sag Harbor Police Department did not immediately respond to Hollywood Life‘s request for comment.

Per PEOPLE, police described the moments that led to Timberlake’s arrest in a press release. He had failed to stop at a stop sign while driving a 2025 BMW and was subsequently pulled over by a police officer.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said. “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. where he was released on his own recognizance.”

According to the outlet, the “Sexyback” artist is due back in court in July. He is also currently on tour and is expected to perform at Madison Square Garden next week.

Timberlake has not publicly commented on his arrest. His wife, Jessica Biel, has also not publicly addressed the incident. The day he was arrested, though, the 42-year-old actress was filming her Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in Central Park, New York City.

Last weekend, the spouses shared Father’s Day sentiments to their respective Instagram accounts. For her part, Biel called her husband her “rock” while sharing photos of him and their children, Silas and Phineas.

As for Timberlake, he also shared pictures of him with his kids and penned a heartfelt Instagram caption on June 16.

“My 2 greatest gifts,” he wrote, referring to his children. “I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose [sic].”