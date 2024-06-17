 Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photos of Justin Timberlake With Their 2 Kids – Hollywood Life

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Photos of Justin Timberlake With Their 2 Kids for Father’s Day

The actress called her husband her 'rock' in her Father's Day tribute post.

Jessica Biel couldn’t help but gush over her “rock,” husband Justin Timberlake, in honor of Father’s Day. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 42-year-old Candy alum shared rare photos of the NSYNC member, 43, with their two children: Silas and Phineas.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK,” Jessica wrote in her caption along with multiple throwback pictures of Justin and their kids. “The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”

For Justin’s part, the “Mirrors” hitmaker shared his own Father’s Day tribute to “all the dads out there dad-ing.” In his Instagram post, Justin included snapshots of him with his kids.

“My 2 greatest gifts,” Justin wrote in his caption. “I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way.”

The “Cry Me a River” hitmaker added that his children gave him his “biggest purpose” in life.

“I love you both so much,” Justin wrote. “Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose. Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open.”

Justin and Jessica — who have been married since 2012 — welcomed Silas, 9, in 2015 and Phineas, 3, in 2020.

Earlier this year, the dad of two appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he joked that his two kids are in charge of the household.

“They run our house. It’s crazy. It’s crazy,” he said. “They’re both so cute.”

