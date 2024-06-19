Jessica Biel Spotted in NYC After Husband Justin Timberlake’s Arrest in New Photos

New photos have surfaced of Jessica Biel in New York City shortly after her husband, Justin Timberlake, was arrested in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, for a DWI-related charge. The 42-year-old actress was spotted on the set of her upcoming series, The Better Sister, on Tuesday, June 18, in Manhattan not long after the “Mirrors” hitmaker, 43, was accused of driving while intoxicated.

Jessica was seen sporting a blonde bob cut and wearing a black and beige-striped form-fitting dress. It appeared she was walking through a large crowd of people in uptown Manhattan that evening.

Earlier that day, Justin was in the Hamptons, where he was pulled over by a police officer for allegedly driving while intoxicated. According to the criminal complaint obtained by multiple outlets, the NSYNC band member refused to take a Breathalyzer test three times. The complaint claimed that Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Multiple outlets also reported that the criminal complaint claimed that Justin told the arresting officer, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.”

He was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. the morning of Tuesday, June 18 and was taken into custody by the Sag Harbor Police Department. Justin was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and for two traffic violations: failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to remain in his own lane while driving.

The Sag Harbor Police Department did not immediately respond to Hollywood Life‘s request for comment.

Hours later, Justin was released following his arraignment and is reportedly scheduled to be back in court some time in July.

Additionally, Justin is expected to perform in Chicago later this week as part of his Forget Tomorrow World tour. Next week, the “Everything I Thought I Was” artist is supposed to take the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Neither Justin nor Jessica has publicly commented on his arrest at the time of publication.