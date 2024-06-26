Jessica Biel Shows Support for Husband Justin Timberlake After His DWI Arrest

Image Credit: Axelle/ Bauer-Griffin/ FilmMagic

Jessica Biel danced the night away at her husband Justin Timberlake’s concert in New York on Tuesday, June 25 amid his DWI arrest.

The 42-year-old actress was posted on The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank’s Instagram dancing to the 43-year-old singer and enjoying her drink.

“What Tour? The World Tour. @justintimberlake,” captioned the post tv personality.

This sighting comes a week after JT was charged for driving intoxicated. The popstar was reported to have run through a stop sign and was unable to stay on the right side of the road. Sag Harbor Police Department stated, “Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for morning arraignmen… Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Valley Justice Center on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., where he was released on his own recognizance.”

The officers added that “It was ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Despite the “Mirrors” singer telling the cops “I had one martini and I followed my friends home” the bartender who served him that evening also came to his defense and told People, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.”

A source who spoke to ET shared, “Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable… [he] does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol,” instead viewing the incident as a “major lapse of judgment.”

The popstar has not directly addressed the subject but briefly mentioned the rough week he had during his stop in Chicago for his tour. “We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it’s been a tough week…But you’re here. I’m here … I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much,” he told the crowd.