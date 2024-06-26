Justin Timberlake Returns to Instagram After DWI Arrest

Image Credit: Larry Busacca/ Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake comes back around to Instagram for the first time since his arrest. On Tuesday, June 25 the 43-year-old singer shared to his social platform a reel showing off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch in the New York Knicks colors.

“This is so important right now… Let’s go ! Got y’alls Knicks colors,” the “Rock Your Body” hitmaker was heard saying in the video.

“We had to do it @nyknicks,” he captioned the post.

The clip comes almost a week after his arrest in New York for driving intoxicated. Justin was reported to have not stayed his lane while driving and ran a stop sign. People confirmed that the singer was charged with two citations and one count of DWI.

Sag Harbor Police Department stated “It was ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

On this night JT – who refused to take a breatlyzer test three times after his arrest – reportedly told the officer “I had one martini and I followed my friends home.” To his defense came the bartender who served him that evening, who told People, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.”

Despite the rough patch he has faced, he has received support from his wife, Jessica Biel, who was seen at his recent show in New York dancing and singing along from the crowd.

He also has seeked support from fans as he briefly mentioned the incident at his stop in Chicago, “We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it’s been a tough week…But you’re here. I’m here … I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

He added “This [tour] is just something that keeps watching over me, more so on this tour than any other…And that’s that mosty all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together. So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man’… I want each and every one of you to know I’ve grown up with you…You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can’t find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me.”