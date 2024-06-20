 Justin Timberlake’s Arresting Officer Didn’t Recognize Him: Report – Hollywood Life

Justin Timberlake’s Arresting Police Officer Reportedly ‘Didn’t Know Who He Was’

A new report claims that the cop who arrested Justin on DWI-related charges 'didn't know who he was at first.'

June 20, 2024 2:58PM EDT
Justin Timberlake
Image Credit: Getty Images

Justin Timberlake became a household name long ago, but someone didn’t recognize him on the spot. According to a new report, the police officer who arrested the 43-year-old Everything I Thought It Was artist on DWI-related charges didn’t immediately know who he was.

“The cop didn’t know who he was at first,” Page Six reported earlier this week. The source then claimed that Justin was concerned how the arrest would affect his tour, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour,'” the insider alleged. “The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.”

On Tuesday, June 18, Justin was arrested and taken into police custody at the Sag Harbor Police Department in Long Island, New York, for allegedly driving while intoxicated and for two traffic violations: not stopping at a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane while driving.

Justin Timberlake's mugshot
Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images

According to multiple outlets, the arresting police officer noted in the complaint against Justin that the NSYNC band member’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and “he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Furthermore, the police officer revealed that the “Mirrors” crooner had refused to take a Breathalyzer test three times.

Justin was subsequently arrested in the early morning hours on Tuesday and was released from police custody later that day. He is scheduled to reappear in court in July.

It’s unclear whether or not Justin’s arrest will have any impact on his tour. His is still scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. He is also expected to return to New York the following week to take the stage at Madison Square Garden.

Justin has not publicly commented on his arrest. However, the pop singer’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr. told Hollywood Life in a statement, “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office. I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations.”

