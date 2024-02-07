Ben Affleck’s Child Seraphina, 15, Debuts Dramatic New Buzzcut While Hugging Mom Jennifer Garner in Sweet New Photos

New year, new hair! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner‘s child, Seraphina, 15, was photographed with a brand new buzzcut during an outing on February 6. The teenager was spotted waiting for the school bus in Los Angeles and put their new hairstyle on full display. Jennifer, 51, was also spotted kissing her kiddo moments before they headed off for the busy day.

During the morning drop-off routine, Seraphina rocked a casual yet trendy ensemble (see photos here). The 15-year-old paired a cream-colored crewneck sweater with baggy denim trousers and grey sneakers. They tied the look together with an army-green backpack and made sure to stay hydrated with a neon-green water bottle. The 13 Going on 30 star shares two other kids with her ex-husband including Violet, 18, and Samuel, 11.

In the photos obtained by Page Six, Jennifer was photographed in a cozy outfit. The Alias star sported an all-black look that featured a warm jacket and leggings with a white strip on the side. She completed her drop-off attire with black sunglasses, earrings, white crew socks, and bright orange running shoes. Although Jennifer and Ben were spotted together at Samuel’s basketball game in November 2023, the proud dad was not spotted during the busy morning on February 6.

The brunette beauty and her ex are photographed together every now and then as they continue to co-parent their children following their 2018 divorce. Ben is now famously married to Jennifer Lopez, 54, whom he reconciled with following their split in 2004. The “On the Floor” hitmaker and Ben married in July 2022 and later hosted a lavish wedding in Georgia. Prior to Ben, J.Lo was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 until their divorce in 2014. She now has a blended family with Ben, as she is a mother to twins Max and Emme.

On the day that Seraphina and Jennifer were spotted at the school drop-off, Ben made headlines for a comment that Britney Spears made about him via Instagram. The Air actor took to social media and shared a since-deleted throwback photo with Ben and claimed that they “made out” in the caption. “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago,” Brit penned. “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night…I honestly forgot…damn that’s crazy !!!” Ben has yet to respond to the pop sensation’s claims at the time of publication.