Jennifer Garner Goes Makeup-Free While Taking Look-Alike Son Samuel, 11, To School

Alias alum Jennifer Garner, 50, was spotted taking her 11-year-old son, Samuel, to school on Monday, notably, days after her ex, Ben Affleck, 50, spoke about her in a new interview (see PHOTOS HERE). During the morning outing, the brunette beauty rocked a makeup-free face and kept her ensemble casual. Jennifer opted for an all-black outfit that featured a t-shirt, an oversized wool button-up jacket, and sweatpants. She tied the look together with a pair of blue running sneakers and a hot cup of coffee in hand.

Her son, who she shares with Ben, nearly matched his momma with a dark ensemble as well. Samuel opted for a green polo shirt, and a navy blue jacket, which also matched his pants. His school outfit was completed by a pair of light blue sneakers and not one, but two backpacks! One of the backpacks was on his back, while the other rolled behind him. Someone is definitely hitting those books!

As previously mentioned, the 50-year-old’s outing with Samuel comes just a few days after the Gone Girl star spoke about his ex-wife in a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Mar. 16. During the chat, Ben clarified a previous interview with radio host, Howard Stern, in which he talked about his prior alcoholism and his previous marriage. The newly married man later claimed his quotes were taken “out of context”, which he said once more this month. “The idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking,” he told the outlet last week. “To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely.”

The father-of-three continued to explain what he really meant during that conversation. “The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, How much do we try? We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other,” the Hollywood hunk said. “I was trying to say, ‘Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things.’”

As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, Ben and Jennifer officially divorced in 2018, about four years prior to his marriage to singer Jennifer Lopez, 53. Bennifer 2.0 was rekindled nearly 20 years after their Jan. 2004 split. Garner and Ben share three kids including: Violet, 17, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel. The Deep Water star now has a blended family with the 53-year-old songstress, as she has two kids: Max and Emme, 14. Most recently, Garner took to Instagram on Mar. 22, to show off her curl routine, inspired by Reese Witherspoon, 47. “A throwback to celebrate my favorite girl— I love you, @reesewitherspoon, happy happy birthday,” she captioned the clip.