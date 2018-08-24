Jennifer Garner Visits Ben Affleck In Rehab 2 Days After Staging Intervention: ‘She Wants To Support Him’

Bless her heart. Jennifer Garner continues to support estranged husband Ben Affleck, paying a visit to his rehab two days after checking him in after a dramatic intervention over his alcohol addiction.

Jennifer Garner‘s commitment to seeing estranged husband Ben Affleck, 46, get sober didn’t end when she staged an intervention and drove him to rehab. Two days after checking him in to The Canyon treatment center in Malibu for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22, she returned to check in and see how he’s doing. X17 reports that he’s going through a detox period that has been particularly rough for him but that Jen wants Ben to know she’s on his side. “She wants to support Ben — he’s the father of their kids and no matter how upsetting his actions are, she’s always going to stick by him,” a source told the site.

“Ben is on the fence about staying; Jen wants to continue to remind him why he needs help. It’s all about the kids — he’ll never get to see them unless he stays straight,” the site adds. Ben and Jen are parents to Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and son Sam, 6, and the Peppermint actress, 46, just wants to make sure they have a healthy, clear and present father who hopefully can beat his battle with booze this time around.

Ben looked like a total mess when paparazzi photographed Jen driving him in her black Range Rover to rehab, sitting in the back seat looking sweaty, with puffy eyes and a red face. He had spent the weekend partying with 22-year-old Playboy Playmate Shauna Sexton and was photographed receiving a liquor delivery to his Pacific Palisades home on Aug. 20. It contained what appeared to be a blue box of Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky and other bottles.

As we reported EXCLUSIVELY at the time he headed to rehab, the Argo actor/director didn’t want to go and was only doing it out of respect for the mother of his three kids. “He was forced to go, he doesn’t feel like he has to go. He is doing it because he respects Jen’s wishes,” a source told us. He’s made two other trips to rehab in 2001 and 2017 for alcohol addiction, and has attended outpatient treatment centers in ongoing efforts to maintain his sobriety, which sadly didn’t work.