Britney Spears Claims She ‘Made Out’ With Ben Affleck in Wild New Post

Britney Spears, 42, got a lot of attention this week when she claimed she once made out with Ben Affleck. The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her and the actor happily posing with songwriter Diane Warren and added a caption that made the wild claim.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago,” she began in a private post. “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night…I honestly forgot…damn that’s crazy !!!”

“Wish I could tell you guys that story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl !!!” She ended the caption with, “Psss I actually forgot” along with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Ben hasn’t yet spoken out about Britney’s claim and it’s unclear if it’s true or not, but it has sparked interest in the “Circus” crooner’s love life once again. She hasn’t been shy about sharing details about former significant others, including Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell, whom she wrote about a lot in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

In excerpts about Justin, Britney wrote that he allegedly cheated on her with “another celebrity” and she also revealed that she apparently had an abortion when he claimed he wasn’t ready to be a father. As for Colin, Britney claimed they had a brief fling after she met him through a “club promoter friend.”

The pop star said she and Colin “had a two-week brawl” that became passionate. “Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” she wrote in her book. She went to claim that when she and the Irish hunk attended the premiere of his movie The Recruit in January 2003, she realized she wasn’t over Justin.

“As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet,” she wrote. The two apparently ended things after Colin told the media they were “not dating” and just “mates.” She said she was so upset about his words that she ended up leaving the premiere “as soon as the paparazzi were gone.”