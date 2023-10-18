Britney Spears Alleges Justin Timberlake Cheated on Her With ‘Another Celebrity’ in Shocking Memoir

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

Britney Spears reportedly accuses Justin Timberlake of cheating on her with “another celebrity” in her upcoming memoir. Ahead of the release of The Woman in Me on October 24, TMZ reported that Britney, 41, claims in the book that Justin, 42, was unfaithful to her when they dated from 1999 to 2002. The “Toxic” singer does not name the woman who Justin allegedly cheated on her with since the person “now has a family” that Britney “doesn’t want to embarrass,” according to TMZ.

There was prior speculation that it was Britney who cheated on Justin because of the latter star’s emotional post-breakup song “Cry Me A River” that came out the same year they split. However, Justin never outright said that Britney hooked up with someone else when they were together. And this is the first time that Britney’s accused Justin of cheating on her since they broke up over 20 years ago.

Britney is revealing tons of bombshells in her new book, including that she allegedly got an abortion when she was with Justin. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” she said in an except from the memoir published by People. Britney and Justin were in their late teens and early 20s when they dated.

As for Justin’s reaction to the shocking abortion claim, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the “Mirrors” singer “has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself” with Britney’s book. The insider added that Justin” has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her.”

Justin is now married to actress Jessica Biel and they have two sons together, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3. Before Britney’s alleged abortion story made headlines, a source told Page Six that Justin was “curious” about what his ex-girlfriend was going to include in her new memoir, and was even a bit “concerned” about it. “He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him,” the insider shared.

Britney officially announced her memoir back in July. The press release for The Woman in Me says that the book is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” In excerpts from the memoir that have already been released, Britney has opened up about her conservatorship that “robbed” her of her freedom and drinking with her mother, Lynne Spears, at a young age.