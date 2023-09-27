Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Enjoy an Outing in Santa Monica With Daughter Seraphina

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are the definition of friendly exes! The duo was spotted getting into Ben’s car in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, September 26, with their daughter Seraphina in tow.

The Argo director, 51, was seen having a brief conversation with the 13 Going on 30 actress, 51, before they both got into his car, according to photos published by Page Six. Jennifer wore an all-black outfit for the day out, complete with a long-sleeved tee, matching pants and sunglasses. She was photographed getting into the car while Ben was in the driver’s seat and their 14-year-old daughter was in the back seat, the outlet reported.

In addition to Seraphina, the ex-spouses share daughter Violet and son Samuel Affleck together.

Less than two weeks ago, the Dallas Buyers Club actress and the Air actor were seen picking up one of their daughters together in Los Angeles. They even appeared to share a hug and a few laughs before Ben gave Jennifer a ride back to her own car.

Jennifer and Ben’s recent public outings aren’t a rarity for them. Though the two divorced in 2018, they’ve remained dedicated co-parents and amicable exes following their split. In March of this year, Ben opened up about the bond they maintained after their marriage ended.

“We loved each other,” the Good Will Hunting co-writer told The Hollywood Reporter that month. “We care about each other. We have respect for each other.”

After Jennifer and Ben split, both moved on with their current partners. Ben married his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in 2022 — nearly 20 years after they broke off their first engagement — while Jennifer started dating her current boyfriend, John Miller, in 2018.

When it comes to the former couple’s children, the three of them have gotten close with the “On the Floor” hitmaker’s two children, Emme and Max. J. Lo, 54, shares her 15-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The five kiddos have even been spotted out and about with both Jennifers. Earlier this year, the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress was photographed taking Seraphina and Emme to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

As for how the two moms get along, J. Lo complimented the Last Thing He Said to Me miniseries star in a 2022 Vogue interview, noting that Jennifer is “an amazing co-parent.”