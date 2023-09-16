Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Share Hug & Friendly Laughs Inside Car Together 5 Years After Divorce: Photos

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner, 51, and Ben Affleck, 51, were the perfect image of friendly exes on Friday! The actress and actor, who divorced in 2018, were photographed sitting inside a car together as they shared laughs and conversation while picking up one of their daughters in Los Angeles, CA. At one point, they also seemed to lean in for a hug before Jennifer exited the vehicle after her former husband gave her a ride back to her own vehicle.

Jennifer was wearing a casual outfit that included a white T-shirt and blue jeans during the outing. She also carried a multi-colored cardigan and had her hair down. Her look was topped off with white sneakers.

Jennifer and Ben’s latest photographed outing together comes after they’ve shared many similar outings since co-parenting their children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, after their split in 2015. They were married in 2005 and took their time going through their divorce, which wasn’t finalized until three years after their separation. The two have seemed to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their kids, despite romantically moving on with other people, and have often praised each other in interviews.

Ben rekindled his flame with former love Jennifer Lopez in the spring of 2021 and they ended up getting married in July 2022. The Good Will Hunting star then became the stepfather to the singer’s 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, while she became the stepmother of his kids. Jennifer, on the other hand, started an on-again, off-again relationship with businessman John Miller, the CEO of Caliburger.

One of the most recent public shoutouts Jennifer gave to her ex Ben was in a Father’s Day post back in June. “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X,” she gushed after praising her own father alongside a photo of her smiling and posing with her parents.