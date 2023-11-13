Jennifer Garner and Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Laugh It up During Friendly Chat at Son Samuel’s Basketball Game

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Just days after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen engaging in friendly banter in Santa Monica, they were photographed laughing it up during another involved chat at their 11-year-old son’s basketball game on Sunday. In pics you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the 13 Going on 30 star, 51, wore a gray sweatshirt over a white t shirt, paired with black yoga pants as she seemingly cracked up the Air star while speaking to him.

She pulled her brunette hair into a messy bun and perched a pair of sunglasses above her forehead. Ben, also 51, rocked a simple plaid shirt over a gray t shirt and finished the laid-back look with black jeans. The former couple left the Santa Monica game with their only son, Samuel, who proudly wore a purple and yellow Junior Lakers jersey and carried a basketball.

Since they finalized their divorce in 2018 following a three-year separation, Ben has remarried to former flame Jennifer Lopez, while Garner has moved on with longtime boyfriend John Miller. Along with Samuel, the former spouses also share daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14.

With his marriage to J. Lo, the Good Will Hunting star has also become a stepdad to the singer’s twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. According to a source, all four parents in the blended family dynamic are co-parenting their shared children expertly.

“Their families are continuing to mesh well together, and their kids are getting along for the most part,” a source told ET for a March report. “They know they live a very privileged life and are grateful for all the opportunities they’re given.” Additionally, the insider told the outlet that the four parents are “very involved” in the lives of their kids.

Ben, Jennifer, J. Lo, and Marc all “do their best to reiterate how important it is to be appreciative and ensure that they’re all taken care of and feel loved and supported,” the source noted at the time.