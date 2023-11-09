Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Having Friendly Chat in Santa Monica

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continued their friendly co-parenting routine on Thursday, as the exes were again spotted chatting and smiling together in Santa Monica on November 9. In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the Good Will Hunting actor, 51, rocked a blue puffer jacket and tan pants, and carried a black backpack while talking to the Alias star. Jennifer, 51, wore a navy-blue jacket with jeans, finishing the casual look with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers. The mom of three carried what appeared to be a hot beverage and a cell phone as she conversed with her ex-husband in the early morning hours. Additional photos of the encounter obtained by the Daily Mail showed Jennifer laughing during the friendly discussion.

The former couple were married from 2005-2018, though they initially split years earlier. They share daughters Seraphina and Violet, and son Samuel. And though they’ve been co-parenting for years now, it’s not always quite as lighthearted as Thursday’s photos would indicate. In March of 2022, they were spotted in a similar setting having what appeared to be a much more intense discussion.

Still, of late they’ve been repeatedly seen looking much more friendly, even hugging on occasion. And as they’ve both moved on — Ben with wife Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer with boyfriend John Miller, they still prioritize their co-parenting relationship.

In fact, it’s gone so well that a source said it extends to a good working relationship between J. Lo and Jennifer Garner. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider told Us Weekly in 2022. “They really enjoy each other.”

As for Ben, he’s admitted that he takes care in his relationship with his ex-wife. “She’s wonderful,” he told Hoda Kotb during a 2019 interview. “Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good.”