Jennifer Garner Works Out Alongside BF John Miller On Couples Run In Rare Photos Together

Jennifer Garner, 51, spend some fitness time with boyfriend John Miller over the weekend. The actress was photographed going for a run with the 45-year-old businessman, whom she’s been romantically connected to since 2018, as they sported casual workout outfits. She wore a black tank top and matching leggings with sneakers and a light gray baseball cap, while he rocked a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, sneakers, and a white and black baseball cap.

The lovebirds appeared to be chatting somewhat during their outing and looked relaxed as they got in the work out. The 13 Going On 30 star had her hair pulled back into a bun as her beau had some facial hair. It’s unclear how long their run was, but Jennifer is known for often working out either solo or with friends.

Jennifer’s latest outing with John comes three weeks after she was photographed having lunch with two of her three kids. The two youngest of her brood, daughter Seraphina Affleck, 14, and son Samuel Affleck, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, sweetly hugged each other during the Malibu outing. Her oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 17, whose dad is also Ben, was also reportedly with them at the time, but didn’t appear in some photos.

In July, Jennifer was also seen hanging out with just Violet as the mother and daughter ran some errands. The teen towered over the talented star as they wore casual outfits and walked side by side. Jennifer’s outfit included white and black long-sleeved graphic top, gray tie dye leggings, and sneakers, while Violet’s included a long navy blue and white patterned short-sleeved dress and sneakers.

When Jennifer’s not busy spending time with John and her kids, she’s working hard in her successful acting career. The beauty’s recent series, The Last Thing He Told Me, just finished airing on Apple TV, and her upcoming film projects, Deadpool and Family Leave are set to be released sometime next year.