Bijou Phillips Admits She’s ‘Doing Good’ in Rare Comment 5 Months After Ex Danny Masterson’s Prison Sentencing

Bijou Phillips gave a life update after her estranged husband, Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of rape. “I’m doing good,” Bijou, 43, told E! News at a Janie’s Fund charity event on Sunday, February 4. Bijou also said that she and Danny’s 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis are a “great little team.”

The Almost Famous actress filed for divorce from Danny, 47, on September 19, less than two weeks after he received his prison sentence. The That ’70s Show alum was found guilty of raping two women between 2001 and 2003 at his Los Angeles home in May 2023. He’s behind bars at a maximum security prison in Central California.

As part of her divorce, Bijou requested full legal and physical custody of Fianna, which Danny agreed to from prison. The model also reportedly requested for The Ranch actor to pay her attorney fees and requested that their assets be split. Furthermore, Bijou asked that her legal last name be restored to Phillips in the documents.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” a statement read from Bijou’s lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon. “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Prior to Danny being sentenced at the beginning of September, Bijou had written a letter to the judge in support of him, and she praised him as a father and husband. Exactly four days before Bijou’s divorce filing, sources close to the matter told PEOPLE that Bijou allegedly had “no plans” to end her marriage to Danny, but ultimately was not the case.

Bijou and Danny were both Scientologists, but after Danny was reportedly expelled from the Church of Scientology, Bijou apparently stepped away from the religion. An insider with knowledge of Scientology church members reportedly told the Daily Mail in January 2024 that Bijou “had nothing to lose” by leaving the church.