Sam Asghari Reportedly Wants to Be ‘Compensated Properly’ Amid Britney Spears Divorce Drama

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s split may have shocked the world in August 2023, but the separation drama is still ongoing. Nearly half a year after the 29-year-old filed to end his marriage with the popstar, multiple sources told US Weekly on January 24 that Sam is seeking further financial compensation for the events that transpired during the high-profile romance. “Sam is going for everything under the sun,” one of the mag’s insiders alleged.

A separate source close to the duo even alleged that there was “erratic behavior and mood swings” that Sam witnessed amid the relationship. “Sam feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney,” the source claimed to the outlet. “The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed.” Additionally, a source alleged that the divorce settlement is currently “stuck in limbo.”

Sam signed a prenup agreement when he married Brit in 2022, however, he is reportedly fighting back on the terms. “There’s a lot of wrangling back and forth,” the insider said. “Things have become a lot more complicated than both of them had hoped it would be.” Meanwhile, the mag’s first source emphasized that Britney is set on sticking to the original prenup paperwork. “Britney is in no mood to be pushed around or rushed into signing over another huge check to Sam,” they said. “She wants to stick to the letter of the paperwork and feels that’s all he’s entitled to, period.”

Although the Black Monday alum is reportedly not “hurting” financially, the same source told US Weekly that Sam wants what he “deserves” from the split. “Sam isn’t hurting for cash, but he’s willing to dig in and fight for the extra money he feels he deserves,” they said. Meanwhile, a separate source told the mag that the “Toxic” songstress is reportedly fed up with her ex constantly name dropping her. “She feels Sam is playing the ‘Mr. Britney Spears’ card for everything it’s worth,” the insider said, “and she finds it kind of pathetic.”

The latest development in Britney’s divorce from Sam comes five months after they called it quits. One day later, on August 17, 2023, Sam took to his Instagram Story to release a statement about the split. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he penned in the social media post. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.” Sam and the blonde beauty were linked from 2017 until their 2023 split.