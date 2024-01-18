Ariana Madix Slays in Sexy Sheer Dress at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Premiere

Ariana Madix dressed to impress at the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere party. The 38-year-old reality star wore a sheer long-sleeved light pink dress to the event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 17. Ariana also had on diamond stud earrings and strappy silver sandals. Last but not least, Ariana rocked her signature blonde bob while posing for photos on the carpet.

Ariana and the rest of the VPR cast, including her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, attended the kickoff party for season 11, which premieres Tuesday, January 30. Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies were also all at the event.

The upcoming season, which was filmed last summer, will address the aftermath of Tom and Ariana’s split after Tom had an affair with former cast member Raquel Leviss. When the trailer came out in December, Bravo also revealed descriptions for each star’s storyline for the upcoming season, including Ariana.

“Ariana’s life was turned upside down after a devastating breakup, but she’s determined to make the best of a difficult situation. Although she still shares a home with her ex, Ariana is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. While working to open the doors to her and Katie’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Ariana is embracing the countless opportunities that have come her way,” the description reads.

Before production on season 11 began, Ariana told The New York Times that she will not film with Tom and Raquel. “I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” she said. After the “Scandoval” broke in March 2023, Raquel, who now goes by her birth name, Rachel Leviss, checked into a mental health facility for several months before she decided to quit the Bravo series.

“Looking back and seeing how much pain I was in interacting with James on camera and seeing his new girlfriend, I could only imagine the pain I would cause by filming in the same environment with Ariana,” the former reality TV star said on her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast in December while explaining why she left the show. “Because being involved with somebody’s boyfriend while they’re still in a relationship is a huge betrayal. It would just be so catastrophic and I didn’t want to do that to Ariana. I didn’t want to put her in that position.”