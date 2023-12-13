‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Goes Fully Nude and Jokes About Being ‘Jealous’ of Ariana Madix

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lala Kent always knows how to deliver the perfect clapback to her haters. In the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer that dropped December 12, Lala, 33, is shown venting about how Ariana Madix became “God” after the “Scandoval,” and fans accused Lala of being jealous of her co-star. So in true Lala fashion, the reality star threw shade at her critics with full nudity and a memorable quote from another hit Bravo series.

Lala posted an Instagram of herself taking an outdoor shower naked, with her bare butt facing the camera. “Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?” she wrote in her caption. That line was infamously said by Sutton Stracke during her big fight with Crystal Kung Minkoff on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Crystal reacted to Lala’s nude photo and commented, “These are way hotter than my pants 🔥.”

While Lala has been fiercely “Team Ariana” since Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ bombshell affair, she was criticized for what she said about the Dancing with the Stars finalist in the VPR trailer. In one of the final moments from the trailer, Lala is shown talking to co-star Scheana Shay and saying, “I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God.” Fans quickly took to social media to brand Lala “jealous” of Ariana’s incredible success that’s followed the “Scandoval.”

“Sounds like Lauren is a bit jealous that ariana is so popular!” one fan wrote in the comments section of the season 11 trailer on Bravo’s Instagram page. “Uff Lala is angry that Ariana is striving,” another fan said. However, other fans defended Lala and said she was “speaking the truth” about how Ariana has been given many opportunities after being cheated on by her boyfriend of almost ten years.

Lala is one of the returning cast members on Vanderpump Rules season 11, which premieres January 30. When the trailer came out, Bravo also revealed descriptions for each star’s storyline for the upcoming season, including Lala.

“Lala is still in the midst of a challenging custody battle, but being the best mom to Ocean remains her priority. Lala explores fertility treatments and looks for a sperm donor as a single mother. She finds an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows,” the description reads.