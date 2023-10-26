‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Reportedly Earns $300K Monthly in Spousal Support

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills knew that series star Sutton Stracke, 52, was well-off, but a new report has detailed just how much she earns in spousal support! During the premiere episode of Season 13, which aired on October 25, Bravo shared a message that detailed the 52-year-old’s alleged earnings from her divorce from Christian Stracke. The note claimed that a “fan account” obtained the “revelatory post” that claimed Sutton earns $300K each month in spousal support.

Oh Sutton is RICH RICH. She gets almost half a million dollars a month in spousal support. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/PFYLWotiyN — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) October 26, 2023

Despite the whopping earnings each month, the note went on to detail the other perks that Sutton receives as part of the divorce. The note further alleged that she reportedly earns $1,235,000 in cash, the former couple’s home in Los Angeles, a lavish home in Augusta, Georgia, and an apartment in Venice, Italy. Furthermore, the account claimed that Sutton received several “vehicles” along with a Vespa, “partial ownership” of two minor league baseball teams, a stake in a lumber company, investment shares, and AMEX reward points.

Sutton opened up about her ex-husband during a confessional on the latest episode of the hit Bravo reality show. “When my ex-husband and I got married, we were on equal footing,” she said, as reported by Bravo’s The Daily Dish. She went on to explain that once she welcomed her first child, she opted to stop working. “My power diminished,” the TV personality said. “This became here’s your allowance.” Additionally, she admitted that she became dependent on Christian for financial support. “I realized, wow, I allowed that to happen. I will never allow that to happen again,” she quipped.

During actress Jennifer Tilly‘s visit to Sutton’s home on the premiere episode, the Sutton Brands founder opened up about wanting to break free from her ex’s support. “Spousal support – they come with an anchor,” Sutton said. “I’m not going to give that up… but I don’t want the anchor. I don’t want it. I want complete freedom.” After her earnings flashed on the screen, Sutton doubled-down and claimed she “earned” the financial support and added that she and her ex “built” the fortune as a team. She added that she wants to teach her children that “financial autonomy is liberating.”

Soon after the report of Sutton’s alleged earnings landed on social media, many fans of the show took to the comments to react. “Good for her! And she gets a tiara from D&G every year or something. She’s living the life we all should be living. Love her!” one fan tweeted, while another added, “I knew she was wealthy (she mentioned the baseball teams a few seasons ago) but the $300k a month is a surprise! DAYUM!” Sutton and Christian were married from 2000 until their divorce in 2016. She is a proud mother to three children including daughter Porter and two sons Philip and James.