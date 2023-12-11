Tom Schwartz Claims He Made Out With Scheana Shay in New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Trailer

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is going to have more than just Scandoval drama. At one point in the new extended trailer, Tom Schwartz admitted that he kissed castmate Scheana Shay while they were in Las Vegas.

“I’ve cheated. I was a makeout slut,” Tom, 41, was seen telling Lala Kent in the preview, which was released on December 11. “I made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that.”

Lala, 33, was visibly stunned at Tom’s revelation, and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, reacted to the apparent drama by saying, “My feelings never mattered to you.” The two were married from 2019 to 2022.

“It was one kiss,” Tom was seen insisting to Katie, 36. Scheana’s husband, Brock Davies, also appeared uncomfortable with their past kiss. In another portion of the full clip, Brock was seen telling Scheana, “You make out as if this is fine. It hasn’t been fine.”

Although Tom Sandoval isn’t one to talk, he didn’t hold back in telling Scheana, “You’ve been the other woman in a f**king relationship.” In response, Scheana was heard yelling, “Tom, you are not going to say that. F**k you!”

Bravo fans are gearing up for what appears to be a season full of bombshells. One of the primary plot points will focus on the aftermath of Tom’s affair with former cast member Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while he was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Tom, 40, and Rachel’s scandal was revealed at the end of season 10 of VPR, and the whole cast provided their reactions to the affair during the three-part reunion special that aired earlier this year.

Rachel, 29, for her part, decided not to return to the show following the backlash she received for her affair with Tom. However, the former pageant queen recently revealed that her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” will be premiering in January 2024.

“You’ve seen the story and read the articles,” the podcast’s synopsis read. “You may think you know me. But you don’t know anything yet. For the first time, I’m ready to tell you the real story. I’ve stayed quiet long enough, it’s time to come clean. On my own terms. This is MY story. I’m going to tell you what’s true, what’s false and the secrets I’ve been waiting to reveal. Yes, I’ve made mistakes. But what you think you know isn’t reality. It’s time to see ‘REALITY’ through a different lens. And you might just be surprised by what you learn. I’ve stayed quiet for too long, but now … Rachel Goes Rogue.”