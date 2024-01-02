‘Vanderpump Villa’: Everything to Know About Lisa Vanderpump’s New Hulu Show

Lisa Vanderpump can’t be stopped! After Vanderpump Rules became a pop culture phenomenon in 2023 due to the “Scandoval,” the British reality star and entrepreneur scored a deal with Hulu for a new reality show about the staff at her French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle. The first teaser for the upcoming series was released December 31 and features a glimpse into the drama that ensues with the luxury villa’s employees. If this show turns out to be anything like Vanderpump Rules, then Lisa will have another huge hit on her hands!

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanderpump Villa.

Vanderpump Villa Premiere Date

Vanderpump Villa will debut in Spring 2024, but an exact premiere has yet to be announced. The show will be available to stream on Hulu, unlike Vanderpump Rules which is a Bravo original.

Vanderpump Villa Cast

Vanderpump Villa will star Lisa and twelve members of her staff at Chateau Rosabelle. The cast members, their jobs at the villa, and their home cities are all listed below.

Stephen Alsvig, events coordinator from Las Vegas

Anthony Bar, executive chef from Los Angeles

Marciano Brunette, lead server from Las Vegas

Caroline Byl, sous chef from Miami

Grace Cottrell, housekeeper from St. Augustine, Florida

Priscila Ferrari, server from Los Angeles

Hannah Fouch, server from Las Vegas

Eric Funderwhite, chateau manager from Los Angeles

Telly Hall, mixologist from Atlanta

Emily Kovacs, housekeeper from New York

Andre Mitchell, mixologist from Dallas

, mixologist from Dallas Gabriella Sanon, events coordinator from Miami

What Will Vanderpump Villa Be About?

Hulu released an official longline for Vanderpump Villa on December 31.

“Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7. From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her ‘pop up’ experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire. But will this paralleled — yet orthodox — crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?” the longline reads.

Lisa is executive producing Vanderpump Villa with her Villa Rosa production banner. Bunim/Murray Productions and Entertainment 360 are also producers on the series.