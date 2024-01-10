Shanna Moakler Poses in Sexy Lingerie After Calling the Kardashian Family ‘Disgusting’

Shanna Moakler, 48, seems to be loving the attention she’s getting following her latest tirade about the Kardashian family. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife posted a scandalous Instagram photo of herself posing in lingerie after she slammed her former spouse and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on a podcast. In the January 9 image, Shanna rocked a lacy black lingerie one-piece while modeling her gorgeous body. The mom-of-three let her blonde hair down and put her hands on her head to show off an arm tattoo. Shanna also posted the sultry photo on her Instagram Stories played to the Big Sean song “I Don’t F**k With You.”

Shanna, who was married to Travis, 48, from 2004 to 2008, recently appeared on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast and blamed the Kardashian family for her strained relationships with her kids. The former Miss USA claimed that she experienced “parental alienation” when the Blink-182 drummer got together with Kourtney, 44, back in 2020. The couple has since married and welcomed their first child together, son Rocky.

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show,” said Shanna, who is mom to Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24. “And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do,” she added. “And they’re buying them Prada, and they’re going to these events, and they’re meeting Kanye [West], and all this big stuff. I can’t give them that.”

Shanna also called Kourtney’s famous family “disgusting,” even though she confirmed “they’ve apologized” in conversations that they’ve had. “I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” the Celebrity Big Brother star noted. “Go do what you guys need to do, and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally, and I will be here as your mother. And I will wait. And that’s what I did.”

Shanna and Travis’ life together was shown in the MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers. She shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Travis, while her older daughter, Atiana, is from her past marriage to boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, 50. They were married from 1997 to 2000.