Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Calls the Kardashian Family ‘Disgusting’ in Shocking Interview

Shanna Moakler slammed ex Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s family on a podcast, blaming them for her strained relationships with her children. The former Miss USA, 48, appeared on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast and did not hold back on her feelings about Travis, 48, and Kourtney, 44, in preview clips from the episode that drops Wednesday, January 10.

“I feel at the time, when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis, even when we weren’t together, always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’ ” Shanna said. “And I’m like, ‘Bro, you win.’ You’re the winner here. You have the money and all this. You’re the winner.”

Shanna shares children Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with Travis. She’s also a mom to daughter Atiana, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

On the podcast, Shanna explained how her kids became fascinated with the Kardashian-Jenner family when Travis and Kourtney first got together in 2020.

“I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show,” she said. “And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do. And they’re buying them Prada, and they’re going to these events, and they’re meeting Kanye [West], and all this big stuff. I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like, Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”

“So I think comments were made. It was hurtful,” Shanna added, before revealing that she’s had “conversations” with Kourtney’s family where “they’ve apologized.” She still went on to slam the “disgusting” famous family and claimed that they fueled the fire in her issues with her kids.

“I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” she said. “Go do what you guys need to do, and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally, and I will be here as your mother. And I will wait. And that’s what I did.”

Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 until 2008 and their life together was shown in the MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers. On the Dumb Blonde podcast, Shanna claimed that the Blink-182 drummer “did me pretty dirty” before their split. “His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction,” she further alleged in a preview clip of the episode.

Shanna’s new interview comes two months after Travis and Kourtney welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky. Kourtney has three other children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick.