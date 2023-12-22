Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘More at Ease’ With GF Ines de Ramon Than He’s Been in the Past

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is in a great place in his life with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. A source told PEOPLE that the 60-year-old actor “seems more relaxed than before” amidst his relationship with the 34-year-jewelry designer, who he’s been dating since 2022. “He’s certainly more at ease than he has been in the past few years,” the insider said about Brad in the December 21 report.

Ines is Brad’s first public relationship since his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children. The PEOPLE source said that the Moneyball actor and his girlfriend “seem very comfortable when they’re together.” The insider also revealed that the lovebirds recently celebrated their birthdays at a luxury hotel in Paris.

According to the source, Brad went into the trip with Ines “not knowing what to expect,” but they were “extremely excited and giddy together.” The couple took a commercial flight to France and ordered “a lot of room service” while spending most of their time at their hotel, the source said.

The private couple was first linked in the fall of 2022, and they kicked off 2023 with a romantic vacation to Cabo. For Valentine’s Day, Ines was spotted with a huge smile on as she carried a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from work, which was seemingly sent by Brad. At the end of February, they were seen grabbing dinner during a getaway to Paris. They were pretty low-key throughout the summer as Brad was filming his movie, Wolves, in Los Angeles.

While Brad and Ines have been together for over a year, there was a report that said that the Bullet Train star had not yet introduced Ines to his six children. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step,” an insider told Us Weekly in October. “He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them.”

Brad has been married twice: first to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005, and then to Angelina, 48, from 2014 to 2016. Brad and Angelina were together for nine years before they tied the knot. Since their split, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars have been in a highly-publicized custody battle over their children who are minors. The exes were also in a legal battle over Angelina selling her stake in the former couple’s winery, which Angelina won.