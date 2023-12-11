North West Hilariously Dances to Christmas Songs in Holiday Outfit: Watch

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

North West, 10, is in the holiday spirit! Kim Kardashian and her ex, Kanye West‘s daughter took to TikTok on December 9 to share adorable new dancing videos that featured several Christmas classics. In one of the clips, the tween danced to “Last Christmas” and added her own choreography. “Christmas time,” she captioned the cute post.

Of course, North made sure that her outfit for the video was Christmas-themed and she even sported a unique hairstyle. In a separate clip, Ye’s mini-me explained that her hair was inspired by “Chandelier” songstress, Sia. “Sia inspired hairstyle,” North captioned the video of the green and red ribbons in her hair. Kim’s daughter rocked her raven-hued tresses up and back and had the ribbons appear of pigtails.

Meanwhile, North rocked a multi-colored Christmas sweater with a Santa Clause on it. Her sweater read “Welcome to the North Swole,” and featured a buff Santa enjoying a glass of milk and cookies. Her ensemble was complete with plaid PJ pants, similar plaid socks, snowman eyewear, and a skirt with red and green tinsel on the hem. For that video, The Kardashians star danced along to Ariana Grande‘s holiday hit “Last Christmas.” Elsewhere, North featured tracks from Sia’s “Candy Cane Lane” to viral TikTok audios.

Soon after the videos of Northie landed on a fan account, many of Kim and her daughter’s fans took to the comments to react. “All I see is Kanye,” one admirer wrote, while another agreed and added, “She is so Kanye’s daughter.” Later, a third fan couldn’t help but gush over North’s cuteness. “I love Northie, she has a personality plus. She will be a beautiful young lady and a little Tom boy. I can see her playing softball!” they wrote.

North’s latest festive dancing videos come after she went viral online for shading her mother’s 2023 Met Gala dress on her family’s reality show. When Kim tried on her pearl-covered Schiaparelli gown in the show, her daughter was not the biggest fan. “It’s looking like beachy… and the pearls look fake,” North said on the November 23 episode of the show.

Prior to the in-person fitting, the mother-of-four FaceTimed North to get her approval. “I love it,” she said, to which Kim replied, “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard you say ‘I love it!’” Season 4 of The Kardashians came to an end on November 30, however, Kris Jenner did tease that a fifth season could be in the works!