20 Stars Rocking Ugly Christmas Sweaters To Perfection: Bella Hadid, John Legend & More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that means – ugly sweater season is upon us! See photos of Bella Hadid, John Legend & more stars breaking out their ugly sweaters this holiday!

Once a year, the time rolls around where it’s not only acceptable to wear an ugly outfit, it’s encouraged! Ugly sweater season is here, and stars like Bella Hadid, 23, John Legend, 40, and more celebs have got the look down pat. Their festive fashion choices are next-level, and we are loving their horrible holiday getups! From obnoxious colors, to overstated embellishment, we’re looking at all our fave ugly Christmas sweaters from this year, and years past!

You would never associate the word “ugly” with supermodel Bella but that became the case in the form of a sweater which she was seen rocking while heading to a holiday party with her older sister Gigi, 24, in December 2019. Bella did her best to keep a low profile in her multi-colored top and oversized black pants and shoes that were nothing short of understated. Gigi, on the other hand, sported a green jacket over a red and white t-shirt, faded jeans and red shoes. Talk about the opposite of sisters thinking alike!

“All Of Me” singer John brought the heat in his own unique version of what an ugly sweater can be. The reigning Sexiest Man Alive sported an elf-themed sweater vest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2019 that showed off his impressive physique. John was part of a hysterical segment where he belted out scentual renditions of holiday classics like “Jingle Bells.” Wonder what his wife Chrissy Teigen, 38, thought of his naughty ensemble!

Gwen Stefani, 50, got into the holiday spirit when she was seen in a blue and white version holiday sweater while doing some major food shopping with her man Blake Shelton, 43, in December 2017. The couple were spotted in great spirits while exiting a Los Angeles supermarket where their cart was filled with goodies in preparation for the days to come.

It’s great to see these stars get so festive! So, who wore the ugliest sweater of all? Click through the gallery below and decide for yourself!