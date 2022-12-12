7 Ugly Christmas Sweaters Under $60 That Will Bring Holiday Cheer This Year

Image Credit: Syda Productions/Adobe Stock

What would the Christmas season be without a good ugly Christmas sweater? This hilarious seasonal trend has been making an appearance during the holidays for quite a few years now, and we’re so here for it. Hence the term “ugly”, although these sweaters aren’t necessarily the most fashionable of garments, they definitely bring some good old holiday cheer and laughter during December’s festivities. But of course, like most things, this holiday fashion statement can get old if you don’t add it to your collection every so often. So, if you’re looking for one (or two) funny, cute ugly Christmas sweaters to add to your wardrobe to bring out during the most wonderful time of the year, look no further than right here! We’ve rounded up 7 festive and hilarious sweaters for you to choose from – all of which are under $30. Whether you need a new one for yourself or have a friend in mind who’d really get a kick out of one as a gift, we’ve got you covered. Take a look!

1. “Merry & Bright” Christmas Lights Sweater

OK, talk about ugly! This cotton blend sweater is the perfect piece to flaunt at your next holiday party. We love it because it’s not scratchy on the skin, and also won’t shrink or lose shape in the wash. Really pack on the tackiness with this ultra-ugly yet festive sweater. Best of all, it makes a perfect secret Santa gift or stocking stuffer for that special person you have in mind. $32, amazon.com

2. Funny Printed Ugly Christmas Sweater

This one might take the cake for the funniest ugly Christmas sweater. Available in this hilarious print along with 34 other funny prints, this ugly sweater is bound to bring some laughs to your next festive event. Whether you’re into cats, dogs, dinosaurs, or whatever – the print of your choice will stand out thanks to the 3D digital print. Whoever wears this sweater will be sure to cause a lot of joy, hysteria, and holiday cheer! Buy this for yourself, for your family as a funny gag gift, or for whoever is usually the life of the party! $41, amazon.com

3. Gift-Wrapped Obnoxious Christmas Sweater

Turn heads in this obnoxious, loud Christmas sweater at your next holiday office party. You won’t be missed flashing the sweater’s bright gold bow, and you’ll look exactly like a present that’s been wrapped and placed under a Christmas tree! It’s 100% acrylic so it can be easily washed, and it’s also available in an equally ugly blue color with a Christmas tree, that’s decorated with sparkly, fuzzy pom-poms. You can’t go wrong with these funny designs, and this sweater is a solid staple to any ugly Christmas clothing collection. $60, amazon.com

4. Oversized Reindeer Print Cardigan

We never could forget about the reindeer! For a more oversized look, yet still achieving the “ugly sweater” trend, this reindeer print cardigan is exactly what you should be wearing to your next gift swap. It comes in this festive red, black, and white print, and also black and white, and even is available in a navy and red print with a Santa Claus design. It has large buttons that can easily be worn fastened or apart and conveniently has two large pockets on either side. Pair it with a pair of skinny jeans and a black t-shirt, or even throw it over your favorite pajamas for a night of watching your favorite Christmas flicks. $43, amazon.com

5. “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” Sweater

Quoting the iconic scene from the ever-popular “Home Alone” movie, when Kevin McCallister is stuck at home by himself watching old black and white movies, this “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animals” sweater is too perfect. It’s hard to come by someone who doesn’t love this classic Christmas movie, so this sweater would be the perfect sentimental gift to that person in your life who’s a big “Home Alone” fan. Available in 6 other fun colors, this cute and fun sweater can be worn by anyone who’s a big lover of the holidays. $42, amazon.com

6. Festive Christmas Ugly Sweater Dress

To go out with an absolute bang, we’ve saved the best (and ugliest!) Christmas sweater for last. This funny, tacky and obnoxious sweater dress is hilarious and is ideally what could be worn to any holiday mixer, gift swap, or just an all-out party. It’s available in this jaw-dropping, cat wearing a Santa hat print, as well as several others such as a Christmas lights strand print, a candy cane print and so much more. It’s lightweight in its breathable fabric and would be the perfect thing to wear alongside your date to your holiday event (and if you can match one another, even better!) It could be paired with white sneakers, or even thigh-high boots to really pull together a “dressier” take on this funny fashion trend. $40, amazon.com

7. Winter Whale Tail Ugly Christmas Sweater

You would never make this fashion faux pas, but poor Santa doesn’t have any BFFs to watch his back and save him from showing too much thong when he bends over. Yikes! Tipsy Elves is the go-to shop for holiday sweater fun and right now they’re offering a flash sale – so get shopping! $50, tipsyelves.com

May the ugly Christmas sweater trend live on forever! Whether you’re in need of a new one for yourself, or are just dying to give them out as holiday gifts this year, this lineup of these 6 epic ugly Christmas sweaters brings a little bit of everything to the table. Whether you’re a total jokester, or looking for something on the cuter side, choose from our selection of sweaters to bring so much more cheer to this holiday season.Tt’s possible to snag a great ugly Christmas sweater for everyone on your list – without breaking the bank. Trust us, these are bound to be a hit and will make the joyous Christmas season that much more fun.