Maren Morris Rocks Gorgeous Red Dress For ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Performance

Maren Morris looked festive for the holiday season while performing at the 2022 CMA Country Christmas special, which aired on ABC on Dec. 8. Maren wore a form-fitting red dress with feathered material. Her look was complete with hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, as well as bright red lipstick to match the holiday spirit of the dress. She sang “Merry Christmas, Baby” during the hour-long special.

Maren’s set was in front of a massive Christmas tree, which was lit up with lights and covered in ornaments, as well as fake presents underneath. There was also a wreath hanging behind her, along with garland and more lights. Her band also got in the holiday spirit, wearing Christmas sweaters as they played instruments behind her.

In addition to CMA Country Christmas, Maren also performed at The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which aired in November. She also taped a performance for the upcoming Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which will air on Dec. 25. Now that Maren has a son, Hayes, who is two years old, the holidays seem to be taking on a whole different meaning, and she’s definitely getting in the spirit this year!

The country superstar released her third studio album, Humble Quest, back in March. The record was nominated for Album of the Year at the recent CMA Awards, but did not win. At the upcoming 2023 Grammys, Maren is nominated for three awards: Best Country Album, Best Country Song (“Circles Around This Town”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Circles Around This Town”). Although Maren has had several Grammy nominations over the years, she’s only won one Grammy Awards, which was for Best Country Solo Performance (“My Church”) back in 2017.

It’s been quite a busy year for Maren, but she was able to unwind in mid November on a vacation with her husband, Ryan Hurd. Maren was actually on the beach when she found out about her Grammy nominations, and she celebrated by prancing around in a bikini. What better way to do it?!