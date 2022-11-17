Maren Morris Stuns In Zebra Print Bikini On Vacation After Grammy Nominations: Photos

Maren Morris was living her best life on a beach vacation when she got word that she was nominated for three Grammys. The country music star clearly welcomed the news as she immediately took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to celebrate with a few bikini-clad clips and pics from the Tulum, Mexico getaway with her husband Ryan Hurd. After spinning around on the beach with a glass of champagne in one video post, Maren shared some sizzling snaps of herself rocking a zebra bikini in honor of her recognition by the Recording Academy.

In one jaw-dropping pic, the “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry” showed off her gym-honed physique in the swimsuit while lounging on a deck overlooking the crystal blue waters. Another photo had the star giving her fans a close-up of her designer bikini. And yet another featured Maren and Ryan hugging on a dock, showing off their hilarious height difference.

The scintillating snaps proved Maren is comfortable in her own skin, something she had to defend when trolls began slamming her 2019 Playboy photo shoot recently. “Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here,” she wrote on a caption of one of the black-and-white images from the magazine, shot by Harper Smith.

Maren has previously been outspoken about the shoot. “Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love,” she said almost three years ago. “I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back.”

Meanwhile, come Feb 5, 2023, Maren will undoubtedly be paying attention to the Grammy Awards where she hopes to take home one of three trophies for her latest album Humble Quest: Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.