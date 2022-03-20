See Message

Maren Morris Claps Back At Trolls About Her ‘Playboy’ Shoot From 2019: ‘Get Over It’

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Maren Morris 52nd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Maren Morris CMA Fest, Nashville, USA - 09 Jun 2019
Maren Morris CMT Music Awards, Show, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
MACY'S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR -- Pictured: Maren Morris rehearses for the 2019 "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" -- (Photo by: Scott Legato/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Maren Morris stood by her 2019 ‘Playboy’ cover, and wrote she’s the ‘proudest’ of showing ‘country female sexuality in its realest form.’

Maren Morris is still proud of her 2019 Playboy cover. The 31-year-old clapped back at critics about the sexy shoot, and responded to trolls via Instagram on Saturday, March 19. “Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here,” she wrote on a caption of one of the black-and-white images from the magazine, shot by Harper Smith.

In the photo, Maren stuns as she wears just a cowboy hat and jeans. “We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way,” she penned. “Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it,” she also said.

Maren Morris defends her Playboy shoot from 2019. (Instagram/Maren Morris)

On her Instagram story, Maren shared some of the screenshots of comments she’s received, including one that said to “Please dress appropriate.” The Arlington, Texas native revealed her response that said, “RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ.” She the wrote over the story, “I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT,” before adding, “Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too.”

Related Gallery

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd: PICS

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd. Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards, in Nashville, Tenn51st Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 08 Nov 2017
Maren Morris, left, and Ryan Hurd arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas52nd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 2 Apr 2017

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

She received plenty of support on photo shared to her feed, including a message from LeAnn Rimes. “I adore this photo! You look stunning! The ones talking s— are only DYING to let this side of themselves out. Expression, not repression,” the GRAMMY winner posted. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote, “Holy smoke show” while Amanda Kloots left several fire emojis along with, “Wow wow.” Friend Mickey Guyton, who Maren has defended in the past, was also quick to stand up for her friend by dropping three heart emojis.

Maren has previously been outspoken about the shoot, which was announced back in June 2019. “Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love,” she said almost three years ago. “I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back.”