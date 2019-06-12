Maren Morris Defends Herself For Taking Sexy, Stripped Down Pics For ‘Playboy’: ‘I Just Want To Live’

After sharing gorgeous photos of herself showing major skin for an upcoming ‘Playboy’ spread, Maren Morris is firing back at haters who are ‘slut shaming’ her for the images and her sexy song lyrics.

Maren Morris shared behind-the-scenes photos of a shoot she recently did for Playboy magazine, and in the pics [WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE], she looks absolutely amazing while stripped down. The photos show Maren topless and covering her chest while wearing a pair of pants, boots and a cowgirl hat. In the caption, she confirmed that her full project with the magazine is coming “next week.” After she posted the images, many fans praised how incredible she looked, but there were, of course, some haters, who threw in negative comments about the shoot, as well. Maren has no time for the trolls, though, and she responded on her Instagram story.

“The thing about me is, I make music for myself,” she wrote. “I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling. Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, ad you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love. I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back. Can’t wait for you to read my Playboy interview in their “Gender + Sexuality” issue next week. I drop some truths, too.” She also tweeted, “Small boobs are cool” in response to anyone commenting on her chest size.

In recent months, Maren has not been afraid to be outspoken about what she believes in. She has used her voice and platform to promote the acceptance of more female artists in country music, and she also recently took to Twitter to shut down reports that she and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are having relationship issues.

“I’ve openly talked about therapy and so has my husband and blogs turn my quotes into THEY’RE IN COUPLES COUNSELING,” Maren wrote. “Which, even if we were, it’d be beautiful, but it’s turned into complete clickbait BS and we’re like, the D list of celebs.”