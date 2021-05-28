Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes Celebrate Youngest Son Jake’s Graduation – See Pic

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn added another reunion to their growing list of family-related hangouts. This time, the ex-rivals reunited for the middle school graduation of Brandi and Eddie Cibrian’s 14-year-old son!

Brandi Glanville once had a raging feud with LeAnn Rimes, the country singer who had an affair with Brandi’s husband Eddie Cibrian in 2009. Fast forward to 2021: Leann is now married to Eddie, and she and Brandi are now friendly enough to attend a school graduation ceremony together! Brandi and LeAnn reunited to celebrate a big milestone for Eddie and Brandi’s 14-year-old son, Jake, who moved on from the eighth grade on May 27.

While Brandi and LeAnn didn’t post photos of themselves together, it was clear they were at the same event. LeAnn documented Brandi and Eddie’s son walking the stage for her Instagram Story that Thursday afternoon, and even posed for a photo with the young graduate. LeAnn even reserved a spot on her Instagram Story for just a snuggly photo of herself with Eddie — imagine that happening back in the late aughts, with Brandi nearby!

Meanwhile, Brandi shared her own photo with Jake that was taken at the ceremony. “All done with middle school..next stop, high school!!,” the proud mom captioned the post, which she posted on May 28.

LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville are also seen celebrating Mother’s Day together here. [Instagram/@leannrimes]

This isn’t the first time Brandi and LeAnn have reunited for a family-related function. Brandi and Eddie share another son, 17-year-old Mason Cibrian, who attended his high school prom on May 22. Brandi shared a photo slideshow from her son’s “prom night” festivities before the actual dance, and LeAnn made the cut!

Brandi and LeAnn have gotten together for even more occasions over the past month: there was Jake’s 14th birthday in April, and then Mother’s Day on May 9 (as you can see in the photo above). Brandi and LeAnn have come a long way since the drama that began when Eddie left Brandi for LeAnn, after they met on the movie set for Northern Lights; they have been married since 2011.