LeAnn Rimes Stuns In Tiny Yellow Bikini While In Cabo With Husband Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes took to social media to share eye-catching pics and video of her having the time of her life with husband Eddie Cibrian while looking incredible and running along the ocean in a bright bikini.

LeAnn Rimes, 38, proved she’s looking amazing and definitely ready for the summer weather when she showed off her figure in a yellow bikini during a romantic vacation with Eddie Cibrian, 47. The singer took to both Instagram and TikTok to share posts of her and her hubby’s fun time in Cabo, where they went to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. In one pic she was flashing a big smile to the camera while wearing the flattering bikini and leaning forward while standing in a pool.

Another showed her and a shirtless Eddie posing together while standing on the sand of a beach and in front of the ocean. They were all smiles and Eddie wore sunglasses. There was also a pic of them all dressed up in white outfits and looking like they were ready for a date. “We 🥃 tequila’d! We 🌞 sunned! We Cabo’d! 🇲🇽,” LeAnn cheekily wrote in the caption.

LeAnn’s TikTok video first showed her jump roping while wearing a blue crop top and white workout shorts. “FIRST THIS…” she wrote over it before another video of her running along and away from the ocean in her yellow bikini played. “THEN THIS,” she captioned the second one along with a sun emoji. “Lifestyle” by Jason Derulo was playing throughout the post.

Once LeAnn shared her various posts from glorious Mexico, it didn’t take long for fans to share sweet responses in the comments section. “So beautiful LeAnn!” one fan exclaimed while another called both her and Eddie “gorgeous.” A third wrote that she was “looking amazing” and a fourth simply but effectively said “Wow!”

LeAnn and Eddie’s getaway comes after they celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Apr. 22. The lovebirds started dating in 2010 when they were making the movie Northern Lights together. Although both were married – LeAnn to Dean Sheremet and Eddie to Brandi Glanville – at the time they started their romance, they quickly separated and eventually divorced their spouses and started a relationship with each other.

The couple got engaged in 2010 before marrying in 2011. They have no children together but Eddie shares two sons, Mason, 17, and Jake, 13, who LeAnn is stepmother to, with Brandi.