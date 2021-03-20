‘Country Comfort’s Griffin McIntyre: Singing With LeAnn Rimes Was A ‘Dream Come True’

‘Country Comfort’ star Griffin McIntyre spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about getting the chance to perform with LeAnn Rimes.

Griffin McIntyre is one of the young and talented stars of Netflix’s new comedy series Country Comfort. Griffin plays Dylan, the wise-cracking, ambitious middle child of the family. In addition to flexing his comedy skills, Griffin also gets to show off his amazing vocal and musical skills. He even gets a chance to perform “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” with LeAnn Rimes in an episode. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Griffin about the experience — and how it almost never happened.

“I actually didn’t know that we were filming with her until a couple of weeks before we shot it because we were originally going to do it with someone else, and then COVID happened,” Griffin told HollywoodLife. “For LeAnn do it was just amazing. Obviously, to play piano and sing with her was a dream come true. It was a lot of fun. She’s the nicest person.”

With Country Comfort, Griffin got to experience being stuck smack dab in the middle of a family. “I am the oldest child in my family, so to be the middle child was very different,” the actor admitted. “It was a lot of fun to experience older siblings and younger siblings.” Unlike his character, Griffin has no plans to be a business manager one day. “I definitely want to be on the other side of that, the singing and acting part,” he said.

Griffin is no stranger to performing. The 13-year-old has been playing the piano since he was 9 or 10 years old. “I love singing and playing piano. It’s what I love to do, and I’m also doing electric guitar right now,” he added. For as long as he can remember, Griffin has been drawn to performing.

“I was a musical theater kid, and now I’ve gotten into acting,” Griffin said. “Musical theater and acting are alike, but I also love doing dance. I danced with Debbie Allen Dance Academy. I did that for a long time. I think I started when I was 5 or 6 up until 10. When I was shooting, I actually got to go back and do a couple of classes. That was so much fun.”

It’s not a surprise that Griffin is incredibly talented. Performing is in his blood. His dad is none other than New Kids on the Block singer Joey McIntyre. Griffin revealed just how his dad gives him advice. “He gives me a lot of tips, but usually, they’re all on the stage,” Griffin said. “When he performs, I obviously want to be up there with him, and he gives me the chance to go out there with him. So that’s crazy and awesome. I feel like the tips are verbal sometimes, but they’re more in his actions on stage.”