Brandi Glanville Still Struggles With Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes’ Relationship: There’s ‘Hurt & Anger’

It seems time doesn’t heal all wounds. Though things are ‘better’ between Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian, we’ve learned it’s ‘still really hard’ for ‘RHOBH’ star to get along with her ex and LeAnne Rimes.

It’s been a decade since Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, 47, split from Eddie Cibrian, 46, following his affair with LeAnn Rimes, 37. In the past two ten years, Brandi and Eddie finalized their divorce, LeAnne and Eddie have tied the knot, and the bitter feud between these three have played outline, in the press, and on RHOBH. Though a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things have “definitely gotten better between them,” Brandi “does not consider herself close with LeAnn and Eddie.”

“There isn’t any one big issue between any of them,” the source tells HollywoodLife, “however, Brandi still really struggles seeing eye to eye with them on a lot of things and communicating the way in which she feels is best. She does her best to put everything aside and put a smile on her face for the sake of her boys [Eddie and Brandi’s sons, Jake, 12, and Mason, 16], but it’s not easy for her. Despite time passing, it’s still really hard what she had to go through, and there’s still a lot of hurt and anger there even though everyone’s moved on. She didn’t like that they painted this picture of everything is great between them all because it’s not. They still struggle to co-parent and get along.”

“Brandi is the kind of person who can be challenging to get along with because she’s real and speaks her mind,” the source notes. “It’s why she makes for such great TV. She’s always going to tell you exactly how she feels, whether you like to hear it or not. She does not ever hold back.”

That attitude was on display for Christmas. On the holiday, Brandi shared a picture of her posing alongside Eddie, LeAnn, Mason, and Jake. “Modern Family,” she captioned the Instagram post, but later tweeted a clarification. “I just want to make this clear I did not spend Christmas Day with my ex, his wife & family. Had I been invited, I would have. I was simply picking up the boys, car still running in the driveway, & asked to take a quick pic.’

Why did Brandi – who ended her feud with LeAnn after a “really serious conversation” in 2018 – decide to be a Grinch and throw some festive shade? It turns out she wasn’t. She “didn’t want her holiday photo of their whole family being misconstrued,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While the Bravo star thought “it would have been nice if [Eddie and LeAnn] had extended an invitation,” she wasn’t trying to pick a fight.