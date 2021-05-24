Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes Reunite For Cute Pics With Son Mason, 17, Before His Prom

Brandi Glanville and her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian sent their oldest son Mason off to prom night over the weekend and the proud parents were joined by Leann Rimes for the celebration.

There was a time when Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes couldn’t be in the same room together, thanks to their feud over Eddie Cibrian. But these days the former enemies have put their bad blood behind them, and Brandi, 48, proved just how far they’ve come by by including LeAnn, 38, in her son Mason Cibrian‘s prom night pre-party over the weekend.

On May 23 the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum shared a series of photos to her Instagram page from the special event. “Prom night,” Brandi captioned her first post, a photo of her and her eldest son. “OMG my baby looks soooooo handsome!”

In a second post, this time a slide-show, Brandi included photos of both Eddie and LeAnn posing with Mason before he leaves for his big night. The teenager, who towers over his parents and stepmom, looks so grown up in a black suit with a crisp white shirt and skinny black tie.

One of the photos that Brandi included in the slideshow featured Eddie, dressed casually in a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants. He smiles wide and he wraps his arm around Mason, who holds a corsage box in his hand.

Brandi also shared a shot of LeAnn posing with Mason. The country superstar looked every bit the proud step-mom as she beamed at the camera and leaned in close to the high school graduate. She wore a long black skirt with a high slit, a black leather jacket and white shirt with the phrase “I’m Here” written on the front.

Eddie and Brandi also share another son, Jake Cibrian, 14. The former couple, who were married in 2001 famously split in 2009, over his affair with LeAnn. After they divorced, Eddie went on to marry LeAnn in 2011.

Despite their messy divorce, Brandi and Eddie have managed to make peace in recent years. They now spend special occasions together with their kids and LeAnn — including Mother’s Day.

They also celebrated Easter together on May 4, and this time it was LeAnn that shared the photo evidence to Instagram. The post was captioned, “Happy Easter from our fam to yours.” They even stood in front of a sign that said, “we love you.”

But, as happy as the blended family seems to be, a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Brandi and LeAnn aren’t close. “LeAnn, Eddie and Brandi do the best they can to get along, but they will never be the best of friends,”said the insider.