LeAnn Rimes Reps Her ‘Irish Blood’ In Sexy Green Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun — See Pic

In a new photo, LeAnn Rimes suntans in the grass while rocking a high-waisted green bikini. Plus, she reveals the results of her recent DNA test!

LeAnn Rimes is heating things up with her new Instagram photo from May 16. In the pic, she wears a green, sparkling bikini, featuring a triangle top and high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms. She’s lounging on the grass, with her face toward the sun, but an arm blocking the strong rays from getting in her eyes. LeAnn’s skin is glistening in the sunlight as she catches some rays on the warm spring day.

Along with the photo, LeAnn Rimes revealed that she had recently taken a DNA test, and shared the results with her followers. She also pointed out that the green bikini was perfect to represent her 8% of Irish blood. “Now all I need are several pints of Guinness,” she joked. For the most part, though, LeAnn is English/Northern European, as well as a quarter Scottish.

At the end of April, LeAnn and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, celebrated ten years of marriage. The two got together after filming the movie Northern Lights in 2009. At the time, they were both married to other people — LeAnn had wed Dean Sheremet in 2002, while Eddie and Brandi Glanville married in 2001. While LeAnn and Dean had no kids, Eddie and Brandi had two sons. The affair was highly publicized at the time, and resulted in extreme tension between Eddie/LeAnn and Brandi for years.

Now that so much time has passed, though, there seems to be an amicable relationship between the women. In fact, they even spent Mother’s Day together earlier this month, and posed for a family photo to prove it. Over the last few years, Brandi has joined Eddie and LeAnn for various holidays with the kids. Eddie and Brandi’s sons, Mason and Jake, are now 17 and 14, respectively.

Meanwhile, it looks like LeAnn has some exciting things coming up in her professional life, as well. On May 17, she posted on her Instagram Story that she was starting a ‘new job with some really wonderful people.’ She didn’t divulge any further, but fans are anxiously waiting to see what’s next!