LeAnn Rimes & Brandi Glanville Reunite For Mother’s Day: Former Enemies Pose For Family Photo With Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville were part of one big family as the former feud queens celebrated Mother’s Day together with Eddie Cibrian. They even posed for a cute pic!

Well look at how far we’ve all come! LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville, once sworn enemies, joined together to celebrate Mother’s Day and it looks as if things went swimmingly. LeAnn posted a cute pic on May 9 showing their big, blended family enjoying Mother’s Day brunch together. Present were: LeAnn, husband Eddie Cibrian, his two sons, ex-wife Brandi, and Eddie’s mom.

No, really! When LeAnn and Eddie’s controversial relationship began, she and Eddie’s then-wife Brandi couldn’t be in the same room together. But times have changed. With the Country Comfort actor and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sharing teenage sons Mason, 17, and Jake, 14, the modern family spends quite a bit of time together. And they’re happy as clams. Brandi even posted the same photo as LeAnn from Mother’s Day brunch and wrote, “#ModernFamily Today was a great day. I love this crew (honestly),” with the laughing/crying emoji and a pink heart.

LeAnn and Brandi have had several get togethers recently. The whole crew celebrated Easter together on May 4, as evidenced by LeAnn’s adorable Instagram photo. The post was captioned, “Happy Easter from our fam to yours.” They all even stood in front of a sign that said, “we love you.”

Still, Brandi and LeAnn aren’t close. Though it’s been 10 years since Eddie and LeAnn got married — and their extramarital affair ended both of their marriages, Brandi still spars with the couple. “LeAnn, Eddie and Brandi do the best they can to get along, but they will never be the best of friends,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They don’t really get along, but Brandi is more outspoken about things than LeAnn and Eddie because that’s Brandi’s personality. She’s no BS and tells it just like it is. They’ve come a really long way, but they live very different lives and struggle to get along properly.”