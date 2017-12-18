Gwen Stefani Makes An Ugly Christmas Sweater Look Stylish While Shopping With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani can truly rock any look. We’ve got the pics of her killing it in a Christmas sweater while grocery shopping with BF Blake Shelton.

Is there any outfit that Gwen Stefani doesn’t shine in? The 48-year-old went grocery shopping with sweetie Blake Shelton, 41, on Dec. 17 and wore a Christmas sweater and made it look oh so stylish! She rocked the big comfy creme knit top that had geometric navy designs on it. While some people get obnoxious with holiday sweaters that include Santa, reindeer and other patterns, the singer kept it simple and cozy for her festive wintery garb. Of course Blake totally was loving her look as he was seen grinning from ear to ear as they left a LA supermarket with a cart full of groceries. Hmmm….maybe they’re going to be baking some Christmas cookies?

The couple has been in the holiday spirit super early this year as Gwen released her first-ever holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas way back in October and she’s started writing the six original songs for it months ago while staying at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. He even sings a duet with her on the title track and the pair performed it on The Voice on Dec. 4, showing off their amazing musical and personal chemistry together. They did it once again on Dec. 12 when Gwen’s Christmas special aired on NBC. See adorable pics of Gwen and Blake, here.

While the two spent Thanksgiving at his Oklahoma spread, the couple will have their Christmas cheer in Los Angeles so that Gwen’s three sons can be with both their mom and dad Gavin Rossdale, 51, for the toy-filled holiday. “Gwen is going to be sharing the kids with Gavin this Christmas,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s going to be a bit of a juggling act because she still wants her time with them too, but they’ll make it work. Blake’s going to be by her side and she’s planning to throw a big party at her place again this year.” The Blakester helped play Santa to her kids in 2016 and we’re sure he can’t wait to have the same fun once again.

