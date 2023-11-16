North West Slams Kim Kardashian’s 2023 Met Gala Gown: ‘The Pearls Look Fake’

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock / Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 43, sizzled at the 2023 Met Gala in a Schiaparelli gown covered in pearls, however, her daughter, North West, 10, was not initially a fan. Kim’s daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 46, attended one of The Kardashians star’s Met Gala fittings and was vocal about her thoughts on the ensemble. “It’s looking like beachy… and the pearls look fake,” North said during a preview of the November 23 episode of her family’s show.

After North criticized her mom’s gown, the designer Daniel Roseberry was quick to react. “This is my worst nightmare,” he joked during a snippet of the Hulu reality series. When the SKIMS co-founder initially showed the dress to her daughter via Facetime, North was pleased, but later changed her mind. “I love it,” the preteen said, to which Kim replied, “That’s the first time I’ve ever heard you say ‘I love it!’”

Later in the episode, the 43-year-old called Northie her “biggest critic” and was pleased that she ended up liking the pearl-draped gown. “North, she’s usually my biggest critic, and now I’ve got the stamp of approval from North, and that’s all I needed,” Kim said to the camera, as reported by Page Six. Despite North loving the gown via Facetime, once she saw the Schiaparelli creation in person, she was over the look.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim gushed over attending the Met Gala for her tenth time. “This is my tenth Met and it will never get old,” she swooned. The brunette beauty attended this year’s Met Gala alongside her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who sizzled in Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs pieces, respectively. During an interview with Vogue at the event in May, Kim confirmed that the pearls were, in fact, real. “Some popped on the way,” she explained of losing a few pearls. “And I told my daughter to grab them all, they’re real pearls and she was putting them in her purse.”

Earlier this week, Kim graced the cover of GQ magazine for it’s 2023 Men of The Year issue. “Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year!” Kim gushed in the caption of her cover via Instagram. For the cover, the mother-of-four rocked a traditional black men’s suit and rocked a wet hair look while she munched on some Cheetos Puffs.

During the interview Kim was candid about handling her divorce as a mom and revealed how North “scams” people into buying her lemonade. “If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you,” she told the outlet. “I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”