North West Tells Kim Kardashian Her Met Gala Dress Looks Like ‘It’s From the Dollar Store’

North West is brutally honest to a fault. In the November 23 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian brings North, 10, along as she has a fitting for her 2023 Met Gala dress. Kim, 43, shows off her Schiaparelli dress made of 50,000 freshwater pearls. Kim meets with Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli, and North makes sure Daniel knows her opinion. North tells Daniel that her mom’s dress could be “a little better.”

Kim says North has some notes about the pearls. “The pearls look fake,” North quips. Kim quickly reminds her daughter that “these are very expensive, real pearls.” North adds, “It’s looking like… beachy.”

Daniel admits that this is his “worst nightmare,” and he feels like he’s being punked. “I like the pearls, I just don’t like that it looks like from the dollar store,” North tells Kim. That’s certainly a comment Kim will never forget!

North reveals that her favorite Met Gala dress of her mom’s is the wet dress from 2019, a custom Thierry Mugler look. North says she’s not a fan of Kim’s black Balenciaga dress that covered her entire body. North tells Kim that it looked like she was wearing a “plastic bag and you’re suffocating.”

North also does not like Kim’s floral Givenchy dress from the 2013 Met Gala. At the time, Kim was pregnant with North. “I really don’t like that one,” she says.

During the fitting, Kim tells her daughter that “there’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings.” North’s not going to lie, and Kim’s okay with that. “I’m trying to teach her, like, you don’t need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up and not hurt people’s feelings,” Kim says in a confessional.

Ahead of the Met Gala, North surprises Kim with a massage. North accompanies Kim in the car to the Met Gala. “Coming out of the hotel with North is just so much fun. I just love that we’re having this moment and we can talk about it. She really is into it all.” One day, North will be at the Met Gala with her mom! New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.