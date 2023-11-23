North West Disses Pete Davidson’s Met Gala Outfit: He Looks Like He’s Going to a ‘Gas Station’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Someone get North West on a Fashion Police revival immediately! During the November 23 episode of The Kardashians, North gives her critiques of certain Met Gala looks. She even gives her two cents on Pete Davidson, who also happens to be mom Kim Kardashian’s ex.

North watches the Met Gala red carpet arrivals from her hotel room with Penelope Disick and Scott Disick. North and Penelope look at a photo of Pete’s Met Gala look, and the cousins say they both “hate it.” North adds to her diss, “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

Kim calls North the “new Joan Rivers.” She says, “All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits, and she loves to critique.” Kim admits that she “can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, so I never do, but it stings a little.” Prior to the Met Gala, Kim brings North along for a fitting. North tells her mom that the pearls on her Schiaparelli dress look “fake.” She adds, “I like the pearls, I just don’t like that it looks like from the dollar store.”

The SKIMS founder has to tell her daughter that “there’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings.” She wants to teach North that she doesn’t “need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up and not hurt people’s feelings.”

North raves over her mom’s look at the Met Gala. She also approves of Paris Hilton’s look. “Kendall [Jenner] looks so good,” North says when watching her aunt on the Met Gala carpet.

In addition to Pete, there’s another Met Gala look that both North and Penelope hate. “It’s just kind of cringe,” Penelope says about Jared Leto, who dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette. The 2023 Met Gala honored the iconic designer, who passed away in 2019.

“I’d love to be honored at the Met Gala,” North admits. Maybe one day she will be! New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.