Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why Dad Todd Chrisley Is ‘Very Against’ Meeting Her New Boyfriend Right Now

Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Shutterstock

Savannah Chrisley told Entertainment Tonight on November 9 that her parents have different feelings towards meeting her new boyfriend, Robert Shriver, while they’re still in prison for tax fraud.

“You know, Dad is very against it just because, ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,’ and I feel like it’s more a male pride type of thing,” Savannah said about her father, Todd Chrisley, 54, who is locked up at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola until January 2033.

On the other hand, Julie Chrisley, 50, is ready to meet her daughter’s new beau at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington, where she’s serving time until October 2028.

“Mom’s very much all for it cause she’s like, ‘Hey, if y’all are gonna end up together I need to meet him,’ ” Savannah explained in the interview. “And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she’s heard all the stories, so she is vicariously living through me. So he definitely will meet Mom, for sure. Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully things go in our favor and they’ll be home sooner than later.”

It’s been ten months since Todd and Julie reported to prison after they were both found guilty of tax fraud. In her ET interview, Savannah opened up about how she misses telling her dad everything about her love life.

“Anyone I’ve ever dated, I’ve told him everything,” Savannah shared. “So, I long for those conversations — to have them, to tell him all the amazing things that are happening within my relationship and how awesome Robert is and how he’s responded to certain situations. How he has responded to situations in my life is something I’ve always wanted. We both are very similar, so that’s a thing I feel, like, he’s the male version of me.”

Savannah confirmed her relationship with Robert — who survived an alleged murder plot by his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver — on Nick Viall‘s podcast in September. “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine,” she said. Less than two months later, Savannah posted Robert on her Instagram for the first time. The former Chrisley Knows Best star shared cute photos of her cozying up to the father of three, with the caption, “Sometimes… it just works.”

Savannah’s new relationship comes after the tragic death of her ex-fiancé, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles. Nic died at the age of 29 after a motorcycle accident, leading Savannah to post a heartbreaking tribute to her former partner on social media. She also told Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview that it’s been “hard” to handle Nic’s death and her parents’ prison sentences.